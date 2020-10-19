Left Menu
Morning 'aarti' performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the 3rd day of Navratri today

On the third day of Navratri, devotees across the country worship Goddess Chandraghanta, the third avatar/ form of Goddess Durga.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:24 IST
Morning 'aarti' performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the 3rd day of Navratri today
Morning 'aarti' being performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the 3rd day of Navratri on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the third day of Navratri, devotees across the country worship Goddess Chandraghanta, the third avatar/ form of Goddess Durga.

Devotees are allowed to visit the famous Jhandewalan temple in Delhi from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Mantras are being chanted by priests and holy songs are being played out inside temple premises. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the festivities as there is a huge decrease in the number of devotees arriving at the temple for offering prayers. Temple authorities are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

To contain the spread of coronavirus and avoid the gatherings at the temple, six idols of Goddess Durga are kept in a vehicle for a procession so that devotees can have 'darshan'. This is a tough time for the devotees as coronavirus is reducing their joys of worshipping Goddess in the temple. Ambika Prasad, a priest at Jhandewalan temple told ANI, "Due to coronavirus, fewer people are coming into the temple. Today is the third day of Navratri and we are worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta".

Karan, media co-in charge of the temple said, "Around 2500 volunteers are working-- 300 women in 2200 men with a shift of 4 hours each. On Sunday, footfall at the temple went up to around 48,000 and we distributed around 24,000 packets of holy offerings. So far no person whose temperature has been more or anyone has been sent back from Jhandewalan Temple in Navratri." Navratri is an auspicious nine days festival which is celebrated by Hindus all over the world with great enthusiasm and fervour. Navratras are celebrated in the honour of Maa Durga, the warrior form of the Goddess, the festival signifies the win of good over evil.

The devotees who came to the temple said that they are blessed to have "Darshan" of Goddess Durga. "I have been blessed to come here. I am feeling happy after coming here. We are performing all the rituals while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines," said Suman Garg, a devotee.

Another devotee Ranjana said, "I was fearing that there will be a huge crowd at the temple, but it is not the case here, this year. I am feeling blessed to come here and witnessed Aarti being performed. Temple authorities are managing the crowd so well. They are ensuring social distancing and other guidelines." The shopkeepers selling materials outside the temple which are used in performing Puja and Aarti are facing economic woes as the temple authorities have restricted devotees not to bring "Chunni" and other things inside temple premises. The temple has been completely closed for the last 8 months.

"We are almost jobless for the last six months. Chunni and other materials are not allowed inside the temple People are buying things to take them for the home only. We are facing hardships as we are not able to make any profits," Harish, a shopkeeper outside the temple said. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

