CRPF jawan injured after terrorists attack security forces in J-K's Pulwama

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists attack security forces near Gangoo in Pulwama district on Monday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:16 IST
CRPF jawan injured after terrorists attack security forces in J-K's Pulwama
CRPF logo. Image Credit: ANI

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists attack security forces near Gangoo in Pulwama district on Monday. The injured Jawan has been hospitalised for treatment, CRPF said in a statement.

According to CRPF, troops of 182 Bn CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir Police were deployed for Naka duty wherein unknown terrorists fired upon them. The Area has been cordoned and a search operation is underway, CRPF said. (ANI)

