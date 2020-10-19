Legislature welcomes new Transport Authority Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature has welcomed the establishment of Transport Authority Gauteng (TAG), an entity expected to support cross-municipal boundary integration in the province.

The development was at the weekend noted by the legislature's Committee on Roads and Transport following presentations from the different Gauteng municipalities on the establishment of the TAG.

In a statement, the committee said the establishment of the TAG would receive support through resolutions from municipal councils.

"This in effect paves way for a cross- municipal boundary integration of public transport that promises solutions that are modern, reliable, affordable, and efficient in the Gauteng Global Region by 2030," reads the statement.

The committee has urged TAG to speed up the process of appointing board members who will ensure governance and accountability prevails from the authority's early stages of formation and onwards.

The committee has further requested the provincial Department of Roads and Transport to ensure the TAG is considered for adequate funding in the next financial periods in order for the authority to fully execute its mandate.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)