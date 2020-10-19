NISHAD party MLA among 3 booked for raping singer in UP's Bhadohi

Three men, including NISHAD party MLA Vijay Mishra and his son, were booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer, Uttar Pradesh police said. This comes after an FIR has been lodged at Gopiganj police station against NISHAD party MLA Vijay Mishra, his son and one other for allegedly raping a girl in 2014 after calling her to his house for a programme.

According to the police, the victim has given evidence related to the rape case. "MLA also sexually harassed her at his Prayagraj residence and a Varanasi hotel. He used to video call her and send objectionable pictures. She gave us the evidence," Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh told ANI. (ANI)