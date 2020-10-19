Left Menu
Even if lakhs of COVID-19 cases are not considered to be community spread, then when will it be considered, asks Satyendar Jain

Reacting to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's comment that some states are witnessing community spread of coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said even if lakhs of cases are not considered as community spread, then when will it be considered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:56 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's comment that some states are witnessing community spread of coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said even if lakhs of cases are not considered as community spread, then when will it be considered. "I had said it for months. Don't know what compulsion is he under to not accept it. Even if lakhs of cases aren't considered to be community spread, when will it be considered?" asked Jain.

Delhi Health Minister further said that 5,034 beds are occupied at hospitals in Delhi and around 70 per cent are still available. "The situation is slightly better than what it was around one month back. Still, I request all to wear mask and maintain social distancing, so that COVID-19 does not spread again during festive season," he said.

A total of 3,299 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 331,017 in the national capital. Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

