NCB arrest African national in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made its 23rd arrest as part of its investigation in the drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The arrested person has been identified as Agisilaos Demetriades.

According to NCB officials, Demetriades is an African national and a close relative of a Bollywood celebrity. "Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.

The official further said that Demetriades was part of an active and "immensely large drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the same peddlers that were selling drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Anuj Keshwani and Dipesh Sawant." The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)