Santosh Gangwar calls for EPFO emulating transparency and efficiency model

The Minister also informed that this office also settled 90 Percent of other EPFO claims within 24 Hours as against an EPFO Charter's Mandate of 3 Days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:44 IST
Speaking on the occasion Shri Gangwar informed that 100 per cent of Covid-19 applications/claims have been settled within 24 hours during the last 175  days. Image Credit: Twitter(@LabourMinistry)

Shri Santosh Ganwar, Minister of State (i/c) for Labour and Employment honoured here today staff and Officers of West Delhi EPFO Office for exemplary work of settling Covid claims at an unprecedented pace and efficiency within 24 hours. Speaking on the occasion Shri Gangwar informed that 100 per cent of Covid-19 applications/claims have been settled within 24 hours during the last 175 days. Working beyond the call of duty, he said, they disbursed about Rs 750 crore to about 3.25 lakh EPFO Subscribers.

Lauding the work of EPFO Shri Gangwar called for EPFO emulating transparency and efficiency model in its other offices across India.

Shri Gangwar said that though even normal work was difficult, EPFO officers and staff on an overall basis have settled more than 44 Lakh Covid Advance Claims upto 15th October Disbursing over Rs 11,500 crore, which was highly challenging during the Covid -19 Pandemic and the lockdown announced to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Minister further informed that he has launched today an initiative of honouring outstanding performers from offices under his Ministry like EPFO, ESIC, DG FASLI, DG Mines.

Shri Gangwar also elaborated the historic labour welfare Codes enacted by the Government recently.

(With Inputs from PIB)

