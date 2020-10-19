Hyderabad floods: KCR announces Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each household

The Telangana government on Monday extended Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each house affected by floods in Hyderabad and further announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for totally damaged houses, and Rs 50,000 for partially damaged ones. According to the Chief Minister's office (CMO), Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that his government would extend Rs 10,000 as an immediate relief to each household which was affected by the flood, and this financial help will be distributed from Tuesday morning itself.

"Hyderabad has experienced such heavy rain that it has never experienced it in the last 100 years. Due to heavy rains and flash floods, people especially the poor who live in slums in low-lying have suffered a lot. It is the primary responsibility of the government to help them. Hence, we have decided to extend Rs 10,000 help to each affected household of the poor in low-lying areas," the Chief Minister said. He announced that all the houses which were totally damaged in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each, adding that the state government has released Rs 550 crores to the Municipal Administration department for the flood relief work.

"Based on the instructions given by the CM, the Finance department has released Rs 550 crores to the Municipal Administration department," the Chief Minister's Office said. According to the CMO, Chandrashekhar Rao also instructed the officials to repair and restore all the roads and other infrastructure facilities on a war footing and ensure that the life comes back to normalcy at the earliest.

"The Chief Minister has instructed Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchel Collectors under the Hyderabad jurisdiction to send the teams on the field to start distributing the amount to the poor from Tuesday morning itself. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar to monitor the financial help distribution programme by setting up 200 to 250 teams," it said further. Moreover, the Chief Minister asked Ministers, MLAs, Corporators, Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Hyderabad, along with TRS leaders and workers to actively participate in the programme and ensure that the deserving poor receive the help. (ANI)