One injured as MSRTC bus collides with auto rickshaws, bike in Thane

A biker was injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with two auto rickshaws and another bike in Anand Nagar area of Thane, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Monday.

The biker suffered major injury on head and has been hospitalised. Traffic police, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials along with one fire brigade tender are on site.

No casualties have been reported, further details awaited. (ANI)

