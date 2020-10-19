Left Menu
Hyderabad floods: Over 37,000 people rescued, 33 dead

Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week.

19-10-2020
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week. KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration said that rescue efforts were underway.

"The cloud burst is leading to heavy rainfall and floods. We have been trying to save people from affected areas. We are alerting the people in low-lying areas of Hyderabad and surrounding areas so that loss of life can be reduced. People from low lying areas have been alerted about the situation and are being temporarily shifted to rescue and relief centers. Currently, 37,000 people have been rescued and sent to relief centres," Rao said. He further said that it was likely that this would be the second-highest level of rainfall since 1916.

"On average, Hyderabad receives rainfall of 77.9 centimeters, but this year, the city has already received 80 per cent more rainfall than usual that is around 120 centimeters of rainfall. 2020 might end up being the highest recorded rainfall in a year in history after the single highest rainfall of the year was recorded in 1916 with 142 centimetres of rains," said the Minister. "Apart from these, special drives on sanitation and hygiene are also being conducted all over the city to prevent COVID-19 infection. Old buildings that are likely to fall are also going to be demolished to prevent any further mishaps," he said.

He further informed that 33 deaths have been registered in and around the GHMC area due and 28 families have received compensation from the government. The remaining families are yet to be found and contacted. He also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisawmi for the donation of Rs 10 crore.

"A permanent solution to this problem will be found at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

Videos

