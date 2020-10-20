Left Menu
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Meerut's Kharkhauda

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kharkhauda area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:43 IST
The site of fire in Meerut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fire fighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

