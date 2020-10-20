Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Meerut's Kharkhauda

... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
Indicating a rebellion, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that B S Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The fo...
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centres farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislat...
Around 90 volunteers will be recruited to be exposed to small amounts of the novel coronavirus in a controlled setting for the first stage of human challenge trials to try and speed up the hunt for a viable COVID-19 vaccine, the UK governme...
The Grand Tour Season 5 may not have an official release date, but that doesnt restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans really need to wait for Season 5 as Season 4 has been put on hold in 2020 following the first special ...