He asked affected farmers to apply for compensation at the offices of the teshildar, taluka agricultural officer, crop insurance firms and banks. District superintending agriculture officer Kashinath Tarpase told PTI only 32,000 of 1,45,000 farmers in Palghar, or around 22 per cent, are covered under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance scheme. Rains damaged crops extensively in Wada, Vikramgadh, Palghar and Vasai talukas in the district, Tarpase informed. PTI COR BNM BNM.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:18 IST
Begin crop damage assessment exercise: Palghar collector
Palghar collector Manik Gursal on Tuesday asked revenue department officials to begin the assessment of crop damage due to heavy rains recently. He asked affected farmers to apply for compensation at the offices of the tehsildar, taluka agricultural officer, crop insurance firms, and banks.

District superintending agriculture officer Kashinath Tarpase told PTI only 32,000 of 1,45,000 farmers in Palghar, or around 22 percent, are covered under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance scheme. Rains damaged crops extensively in Wada, Vikramgadh, Palghar, and Vasai talukas in the district, Tarpase informed.

