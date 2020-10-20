Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DGP visits family of Inspector Mohd Ashraf who was killed by terrorists

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP), on Tuesday visited the family of Inspector Mohd Ashraf, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on Monday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:21 IST
J-K DGP visits family of Inspector Mohd Ashraf who was killed by terrorists
J-K DGP with martyr Inspector Mohd Ashraf's family in Anantnag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP), on Tuesday visited the family of Inspector Mohd Ashraf, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on Monday. The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir Range (SKR) Atul Goel and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Anantnag Sandeep Choudhary.

The police officers conveyed heartfelt condolences and assured all help to the late Inspector's family. Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of Ashraf.

The inspector was shot dead while he was returning home after offering prayers in a local mosque. The Lt Governor expressed his anguish over the killing and said that such heinous attacks are attempts to create a disturbance at a time when the valley is witnessing an unprecedented developmental push.

Our police force will remain firm against such acts of terror and perpetrators will be brought to justice, Manoj Sinha announced as per Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K. The Lt Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also assured all the possible help from the government to the family of the inspector. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LTI Q2 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 457 cr

IT company LT Infotech LTI on Tuesday reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI s...

Berlin imposes compulsory mask measures against coronavirus

Berlins municipal government on Tuesday made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections in the German capita...

Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the ...

14 states report reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection: Health ministry

Fourteen states have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection which has a detrimental effect on childrens physical growth and well being and can cause anaemia and under-nutrition, the Health Ministry has saidThe ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020