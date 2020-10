Two coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derail in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Tuesday. The two coaches- an AC coach and a Sleeper are among those which derailed.

No casualties have been reported, yet. The movement of trains on this route have been affected. More details are awaited. (ANI)

