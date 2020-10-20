Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs MMF fabric at right price to capture greater share in global apparel trade: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the global market for MMF garments is USD 500 billion, including USD 170 billion for sportswear. "India's share in global apparel trade is low. He added that both capacity and right pricing are must to become globally competitive. AEPC Chairman (Export Promotion) Sudhir Sekhri said India's problem is in value chain integration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:39 IST
India needs MMF fabric at right price to capture greater share in global apparel trade: AEPC

India has abundant supply of manmade fibre (MMF) and yarn but needs the fibre at the right price to capture greater share in the global apparel trade, AEPC said on Tuesday. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the global market for MMF garments is USD 500 billion, including USD 170 billion for sportswear.

"India's share in global apparel trade is low. We need to do a lot to match up to the international requirements. We have enough MMF fibre and yarn but we are not having sufficient fabric, especially fabric for sportswear and exports," Sakthivel said. He added that both capacity and right pricing are must to become globally competitive.

AEPC Chairman (Export Promotion) Sudhir Sekhri said India's problem is in value chain integration. "We have to see that the price points are right and the capacities are available," he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LTI Q2 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 457 cr

IT company LT Infotech LTI on Tuesday reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI s...

Berlin imposes compulsory mask measures against coronavirus

Berlins municipal government on Tuesday made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections in the German capita...

Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the ...

14 states report reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection: Health ministry

Fourteen states have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection which has a detrimental effect on childrens physical growth and well being and can cause anaemia and under-nutrition, the Health Ministry has saidThe ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020