Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN MEC assigns team to work with Transnet to probe pipeline theft

“As the department, we wish to indicate that at this stage, we are working with all role players to implement spill containment measures to prevent damage to the environment,” Dube-Ncube said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:00 IST
KZN MEC assigns team to work with Transnet to probe pipeline theft
“Critically, we are calling upon communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who are responsible for vandalising Transnet pipelines are brought to book,” the MEC said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has assigned a team of environmentalists to work with Transnet after a pipeline theft incident resulted in the spillage of crude oil in the Bellair area in Durban.

"As the department, we wish to indicate that at this stage, we are working with all role players to implement spill containment measures to prevent damage to the environment," Dube-Ncube said on Tuesday.

The MEC has undertaken to visit Umbilo River and all other affected areas in Bellair to assess the damage to the environment.

"I will ensure that all spheres of government work in an integrated manner in order to strengthen measures undertaken by Transnet as part of cleaning and rehabilitating the source of the spillage and the harbour.

"Critically, we are calling upon communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who are responsible for vandalising Transnet pipelines are brought to book," the MEC said.

Transnet has recorded over 80 incidents of fuel theft and incidents of attempted theft. They have also recorded cases of tampering with pipeline infrastructure with the intention to steal fuel.

"As it has been pointed out in various platforms, Transnet operates and maintains a network of 3 800 km of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines from Durban to Gauteng across five provinces.

"We have a responsibility as the people of this province to ensure that we protect this valuable infrastructure, which is critical for our economy," Dube-Ncube said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

Nigerias anti-police protesters stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. Shots were fired as young dem...

Gap looks at closing stores in some European countries

Gap Inc is considering closing stores in some European countries, as the apparel retailer looks to save cash while dealing with a sales slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from fast-fashion companies. The San Francisco...

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint an external counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday. At a board me...

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok skirmish

Scores of yellow-shirted Thai royalists confronted anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday, with both groups shouting at each other and some throwing water bottles and other objects, witnesses said.The royalists had gathered at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020