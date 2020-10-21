Cabinet approves MoU between India and Nigeria on Cooperation in space science

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Nigeria on Cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The MoU has been signed between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) of India at Bengaluru in June 2020 and by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria at Abuja on August 13, 2020.

Details:

This MoU shall enable potential interest areas of cooperation such as, Remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; Space science end planetary exploration; Use of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space systems and ground systems; Practical applications of space technology including geospatial tools and techniques; and Other areas of cooperation to be' determined by the Signatories.

This MoU would lead to set up a Joint Working Group, drawing members from Department of Space (DOS)/ISRO and National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria, which will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementation.

Implementation Strategy & Targets:

Impact:

The signed MoU will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication; satellite navigation; space science and exploration of outer space.

Expenditure Involved:

The Signatories intend that the mutually decided Programmes will be performed on a cooperative basis. Funding arrangements for such activities will be decided upon by the Signatories mutually on a case by case basis. The financing of joint activities carried out pursuant to this MoU will be provided by the Signatories in accordance with the laws and regulations of respective Signatories and subject to the availability of funds allocated for these purposes.

Beneficiaries:

Cooperation with and the Government of Nigeria through this MoU would lead to developing a joint activity in the field of application of space technologies for the benefit of humanity. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefited.

(With Inputs from PIB)