Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves deal between ICAI and Malaysian MICPA to enable qualified CA

ICAI intends to establish bilateral cooperation with the Institutes in the Asia Pacific Region and therefore intends to sign the MoU with the MICPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:08 IST
Cabinet approves deal between ICAI and Malaysian MICPA to enable qualified CA
ICAI and MICPA would enter into an arrangement for the purpose of recognition of each other's qualification through the specific module of papers and determining the basis upon which admission to membership of appropriately qualified members of the other body may occur. Image Credit: Pexels

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Mutual Recognition Agreement between the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) to enable appropriately qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) members of either Institute to join the other Institute by receiving appropriate credit for their existing accountancy qualification.

Implementation strategy and Targets:

ICAI and MICPA would enter into an arrangement for the purpose of recognition of each other's qualification through the specific module of papers and determining the basis upon which admission to membership of appropriately qualified members of the other body may occur. The proposed MoU will cover Chartered Accountant members of either professional body, who have-achieved membership by completing the education, ethics, examination and practical experience and membership requirements of the two parties, both ICAI and MICPA would agree to provide each other with information on material changes to their qualifying/admission requirements, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) policy, exemptions, and any other relevant matter.

Major Impact:

ICAI intends to establish bilateral cooperation with the Institutes in the Asia Pacific Region and therefore intends to sign the MoU with the MICPA. The two accountancy institutes will have an opportunity to play the leadership role in addressing new challenges facing the profession in a globalized environment. A formal arrangement between two regulatory institutions at both ends brings in an element of enhanced visibility and wider acceptance amongst stakeholder community thus paving way for augmentation of increased professional opportunities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...

UNDP report describes how governments can shape migration to boost recovery

Global human mobility has halted with the overall impact of COVID-19, hitting people on the move hard. As borders re-open slowly, a new UN Development Programme UNDP report illustrates how governments can shape migration to benefit developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020