Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan sides to soon work on a consolidated budget, deputy GNA PM says

Libya's warring parties will soon start working to produce a single, consolidated state budget as part of efforts to find an agreement between them, the deputy head of the Tripoli-based government has told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:08 IST
Libyan sides to soon work on a consolidated budget, deputy GNA PM says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Libya's warring parties will soon start working to produce a single, consolidated state budget as part of efforts to find an agreement between them, the deputy head of the Tripoli-based government has told Reuters in an interview. "Today we are looking to unify the budget so that the spending channel becomes one channel" between the two sides, said Ahmed Maiteeg, deputy prime minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

In September, Maiteeg struck an agreement with the GNA's rival, Khalifa Haftar, head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), to end its eight-month blockade of oil output and exports with a deal to review how revenue was shared. The OPEC member's oil production reached 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) this week and will rise to 550,000-560,000 bpd by the end of October and 1 million bpd by the end of the year, Maiteeg said.

All Libyan energy is produced by Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) with revenue funnelled through the Tripoli-based central bank. The GNA pays for the work of state institutions and salaries of many public employees across front lines. However, the rival eastern-based administration in Benghazi has largely financed the LNA's war effort, accumulating billions of dollars in debt. Both sides have agreed to an external audit process for their finances, which started this year.

The GNA has prepared a budget for 2021 that is expected to be 45 billion-48 billion dinars ($38 billion-40 billion) including the funds for health, education and other public services across the country, Maiteeg said. He added that he expected eastern side to present a forecast budget of 5 billion-8 billion dinars.

"Then the delicate technical work will begin, which is to unify these two budgets until one budget comes out," he said. "It is the backbone of the agreement (with the eastern side) - the consolidation of the budget, not percentages of oil revenues," he said.

Also Read: 7 Indians kidnapped in Libya; govt in touch with Libyan authorities to rescue them: MEA

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...

UNDP report describes how governments can shape migration to boost recovery

Global human mobility has halted with the overall impact of COVID-19, hitting people on the move hard. As borders re-open slowly, a new UN Development Programme UNDP report illustrates how governments can shape migration to benefit developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020