Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's wife appears before Enforcement Directorate in Lucknow

Richa, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Lucknow office here for questioning on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:10 IST
Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's wife Richa arrived at ED office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Richa, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Lucknow office here for questioning on Wednesday. The ED had summoned Richa asking her to appear at its Lucknow office today.

The economic offences watchdog is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Reportedly, the ED had registered on the basis of around 60 FIRs against Dubey and his associates in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had said they came across instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur in July this year, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested.

