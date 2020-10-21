Gold worth Rs 45.4 lakh seized at Chennai International Airport
Customs officials seized 864 grams of gold worth Rs 45.4 lakh from four passengers at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:21 IST
Customs Commissioner, Chennai International Airport said that the four passengers arrived from Dubai. The accused concealed the gold paste in the form of bundles in their rectum. (ANI)