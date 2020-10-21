Left Menu
Gold worth Rs 45.4 lakh seized at Chennai International Airport

Customs officials seized 864 grams of gold worth Rs 45.4 lakh from four passengers at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:21 IST
Gold worth Rs 45.4 lakhs seized at Chennai International Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials seized 864 grams of gold worth Rs 45.4 lakh from four passengers at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday.

Customs Commissioner, Chennai International Airport said that the four passengers arrived from Dubai. The accused concealed the gold paste in the form of bundles in their rectum. (ANI)

