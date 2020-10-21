EU expects to resume Brexit trade talks as soon as Thursday - sources

European Union Brexit negotiators expect to go to London to resume full trade talks with Britain as early as Thursday, two EU diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. There was no immediate official confirmation that this was the case.

The two chief negotiators - the EU's Michel Barnier and Britain's David Frost - had been due to discuss the issue by telephone from 1400 GMT. Britain said earlier on Wednesday it had noted "with interest" Barnier's latest comments touching "in a significant way on the issues" that had stalled the troubled negotiations again this week.