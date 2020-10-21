Jammu and Kashmir's 12 districts figure among PMGSY top performing 30 districts of country

In a significant achievement, 12 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) top performing 30 districts of the country.

According to a statement from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Directorate of Information, the districts which have achieved this distinction include Doda, Udhampur, Anantnag, Rajouri, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Reasi, Kathua, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

The authorities have expressed optimism that other remaining districts would also work hard to achieve this rare distinction of being the best performing district under the implementation of the PMGSY programme, the statement read. (ANI)