Ram Kadam urges Maharashtra govt to handover Palghar lynching case to CBI

Claiming that there has been no satisfactory development in the investigation of the Palghar lynching case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Thursday urged Maharashtra Government to hand over the probe in the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:30 IST
BJP leader Ram Kadam. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that there has been no satisfactory development in the investigation of the Palghar lynching case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Thursday urged Maharashtra Government to hand over the probe in the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Kadam, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, said that such kinds of incidents are basically an attack on Hindu sadhus on the land of Maharashtra and cannot be tolerated at any cost.

"This is to bring to your notice that more than six months have elapsed since the occurrence of the horrific lynching incident against sadhus at Palghar. There has been no significant development with respect to the investigation and the main culprits are yet given a free run," the letter said. He said that the incident has sparked off a national outrage amongst people.

"My kind request is to hand over the Palghar case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a more competent and fair probe in this extremely important and sensitive case. Your early action in this regard would be highly appreciated," Kadam said in the letter. The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

