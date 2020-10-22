Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa to chair meeting between AU, RECs, RMs, and member states

In this context, the meeting will discuss, among other matters, draft proposals on the effective division of labour between the AU, RECs, RMs, and the Member States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:21 IST
President Ramaphosa to chair meeting between AU, RECs, RMs, and member states
“The meeting will also receive a briefing on progress in the continent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The briefing will be led by Ambassador Amira Mohamed Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs,” said the President’s office on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

African Union (AU) Chairperson President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair the second mid-year coordination meeting between the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanisms (RMs) and the Member States.

The mid-year coordination meeting is the principal forum for the AU, RECs, and RMs to harmonise their work, and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda.

The meeting will include members of the Bureau of the Assembly of the AU and the chairpersons of the RECs; the African Union Commission (AUC); chairpersons of the RECs; Regional Mechanisms; the Chief Executive of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA/NEPAD), as well as the President of Niger, as the Champion of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, and the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA.

The meeting takes place amid the devastating impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the socio-economic situation of the continent, which requires a high-level of coordination and streamlining of efforts between the continent's apex organisation and RECs/RMs and the Member States.

In this context, the meeting will discuss, among other matters, draft proposals on the effective division of labour between the AU, RECs, RMs, and the Member States.

It will consider a report on the status of regional integration in Africa as a major building block towards the attainment political, social, economic and cultural integration in the continent, as espoused in the Abuja Treaty and Agenda 2063.

"The discussions on integration will be enriched by the participation of the chairpersons of the RECs, who are expected to provide perspectives on integration in their respective regions.

"The meeting will also receive a briefing on progress in the continent's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The briefing will be led by Ambassador Amira Mohamed Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs," said the President's office on Thursday.

One of the key programmes of Agenda 2063 is the establishment of the AU Financial Institutions, which are central to the development of the continent, and currently play a significant role in the response to COVID-19.

The Champion of the AU Financial Institutions, H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana, will present a report on the status of the establishment of AU Financial Institutions, such as the African Investment Bank, the African Central Bank and the African Monetary Fund, as per Article 19 of the AU Constitutive Act, the 1991 Abuja Treaty and 1999 Sirte Declaration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants. Below are the key measuresJOB...

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...

Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages

About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crores.The Union Cabinet in its ...

Doctors in Delhi see jump in breathing issues amid COVID-19, pollution

Top doctors in New Delhi are reporting a jump in respiratory problems among its residents, coinciding with the onset of peak pollution season in Indias capital and raising concerns about complications for COVID-19 patients.Doctors from five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020