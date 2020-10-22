Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe could experience relatively mild winter this year-Weather Company

"The most recent climate model resembles the last seven winters and implies another wet and windy winter across northern Europe, despite La Niña," the Weather Company's chief meteorologist Todd Crawford said in a briefing. "Even with the relatively warm current forecast, we expect it to be nothing like last year's record warmth across much of the region," he added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:11 IST
Europe could experience relatively mild winter this year-Weather Company
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Europe could experience a relatively mild winter again this year, despite La Niña conditions that usually bring colder conditions to the northern hemisphere, the Weather Company said in its winter outlook on Thursday. The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy markets.

There has been a distinct lack of cold weather in the last seven years in winter, especially across northern Europe, The Weather Company said. "The most recent climate model resembles the last seven winters and implies another wet and windy winter across northern Europe, despite La Niña," the Weather Company's chief meteorologist Todd Crawford said in a briefing.

"Even with the relatively warm current forecast, we expect it to be nothing like last year's record warmth across much of the region," he added. A U.S. government weather forecaster earlier this month said there was an 85% chance of La Niña conditions continuing through the upcoming Northern Hemisphere winter.

Southern Europe could experience wetter and windier weather than the last couple of years with lower pressure, especially in December and January. In the north, wet and windy weather was expected in January, The Weather Company said. There were still some risks on the colder side and the firm said it would need to monitor patterns closely before giving its final winter outlook update next month.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs to pay nearly $3 bln to settle charges over 1MDB scandal role

Goldman Sachs on Thursday agreed to pay nearly 3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysias 1MDB corruption scandal, and its Malaysia unit agreed to plead guilty to violating foreign bribery laws, drawing a line under a saga that ...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...

L&T Finance net profit jumps 52 pc in Sept quarter

LT Finance Holdings on Thursday reported a 52 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 265 crore in the September 2020 quarter, boosted by a strong demand revival in rural and renewable energy sectors, despite a fall in revenue. The c...

Pelosi says Russia, not Iran, is the villain in election meddling accusation

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a bad actor, Russia was the real villain in allegations by senior U.S. intelligence officials that Moscow and Tehran have sought to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.Everyt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020