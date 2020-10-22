Left Menu
Development News Edition

3.5cr people to benifit as Odisha's Food Dept goes online

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched online service for about 3.5 crore people who avail different services of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:39 IST
3.5cr people to benifit as Odisha's Food Dept goes online

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched online service for about 3.5 crore people who avail different services of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department. From registration of farmers for paddy procurement to ration cards for the public distribution system, the service will serve about 3.5 crore people, the chief minister said.

Stating that the state government was committed to ensure food security for all, Patnaik said Odisha has covered about 25 lakh people under its own food security scheme as those people were not benefited by the Centre's National Food Security Act. Food security has been ensured for more than 3.5 crore people in the state, he said.

As per the new provision, application for ration card, registration of farmers for sale of paddy, deposit of dealer's license fees and deposit of cost of food grains by fair price shops will now be done online and the services can be availed at www.foododisha.in, he said. Patnaik asked the department to create awareness among the beneficiaries of the new facility.

He told the department to undertake monthly appraisal on the number of beneficiaries getting services under the new facility. The chief minister also released a book, "Making of a Food Secure Odisha" , on the occasion. The book highlights the government's efforts on transform Odisha from a state facing food scarcity to a state having surplus.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG have been selected for the Prime Ministers Research Fellows PMRF scheme. The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplina...

At least 10 killed in Ivory Coast town ahead of presidential election

At least 10 people have been killed in a port town in southern Ivory Coast this week, the mayor said on Thursday, as supporters and opponents of President Alassane Ouattara trade blame for rising violence ahead of the Oct. 31 election.The a...

Cong MLAs consumed liquor during Jaipur resort stay: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday claimed Congress MLAs consumed liquor and enjoyed in the swimming pool during their stay at a resort in Jaipur in March. He made the remarks at a by-election rally at Abdasa in Kutch district....

Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range

Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service IPS officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police IG of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.Katiyar has replaced Vinod Kumar who had succumbed to COVID-19. The Bihar gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020