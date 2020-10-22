3.5cr people to benifit as Odisha's Food Dept goes online

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched online service for about 3.5 crore people who avail different services of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department. From registration of farmers for paddy procurement to ration cards for the public distribution system, the service will serve about 3.5 crore people, the chief minister said.

Stating that the state government was committed to ensure food security for all, Patnaik said Odisha has covered about 25 lakh people under its own food security scheme as those people were not benefited by the Centre's National Food Security Act. Food security has been ensured for more than 3.5 crore people in the state, he said.

As per the new provision, application for ration card, registration of farmers for sale of paddy, deposit of dealer's license fees and deposit of cost of food grains by fair price shops will now be done online and the services can be availed at www.foododisha.in, he said. Patnaik asked the department to create awareness among the beneficiaries of the new facility.

He told the department to undertake monthly appraisal on the number of beneficiaries getting services under the new facility. The chief minister also released a book, "Making of a Food Secure Odisha" , on the occasion. The book highlights the government's efforts on transform Odisha from a state facing food scarcity to a state having surplus.