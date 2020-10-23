Left Menu
Depression over Bay of Bengal to make landfall today, rainfall likely in West Bengal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a 'depression' will cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans by Friday afternoon causing rainfall in the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 09:51 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The IMD said that the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast will lay centred near south-south-west of Sagar Islands and west-south-west of Khepupara region.

"Depression lay centered at 5:30 am over North West of West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts, about 60 kilometers southeast of Sagar Islands and 210 kilometers West Sout West of Khepupara. To cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans around noon" IMD said.

