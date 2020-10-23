Left Menu
Enquiry launched after fire broke out in AC rake at Mumbai Central car shed

An enquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in an air-conditioned rake at Mumbai Central car shed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to Western Railway CPRO.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:50 IST
Fire in AC rake at Mumbai Central car shed. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An enquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in an air-conditioned rake at Mumbai Central car shed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to Western Railway CPRO. The car shed personnel noticed heavy smoke in the airconditioned rake manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at 1:40 am on Friday.

The staff at the car shed isolated the power and started dousing the fire using extinguishers and water. The officials also reached the site and the fire was brought under control. The officials also called the fire brigade which reached the spot and left after inspection.

As per the Western Railway CPRO, there was no damage to the passenger area, however, the control wiring of the shunting desk and electronic cabinet was burnt in the fire. There have been no casualties reported in the incident so far.

Further details are awaited.

