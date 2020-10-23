Left Menu
Chilli crop damaged due to rain, farmers incur heavy losses in Krishna district

Chilli Farmers in Nandigama mandal, Krishna District have incurred massive losses due to recent heavy rains.

ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:14 IST
Visual from an agriculture field, Krishna district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chilli Farmers in Nandigama mandal, Krishna District have incurred massive losses due to recent heavy rains. Almost all agricultural fields in Kanchikacharla, Veerulapadu, Nandigama, Chandarlapadu villages are drenched in rainwater. Further, infections caused much more damage to the crop.

A farmer Ramakrishna said "I have sown chilli two times. I incurred Rs 3.20 lakhs as of now. But the entire crop has been damaged. I went to the market and placed an order for plants, each plant at Rs 2 but agriculture officers or scientists are not giving any advice. The plants seem normal, but roots are rotting. We are indecisive whether to continue with chilli or change crop." Farmers say that they have spent approximately Rs 1 lakh per acre. Now they have to spend at least Rs 35,000 per acre to sow the crop again.

Another farmer Venkatrao said that "I have sown chilli in 4.5 acres. Due to unseasonal rains and infection, the entire crop is damaged. I kept on spraying pesticide till 22nd but nothing happened. Agricultural officers or scientists could suggest anything. It costs me Rs 4000 for removing the damaged crop. Now I have to plant 18,000 plants that cost Rs 36,000. Planting labour charges are extra. Government has to do something." (ANI)

