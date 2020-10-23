Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa urges Africa to avoid surge of COVID-19 infections

The President made the call on Thursday during the second mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:05 IST
President Ramaphosa urges Africa to avoid surge of COVID-19 infections
“With the finish line now in sight, we must make this final push and ensure all outstanding issues on Phases 1 and 2 are finalized in order for us to start trading by 1 January 2021,” said the President.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The African Union chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has urged African countries to avoid a surge of infections, which could lead to a second wave and necessitate a more stringent lockdown.

"The pandemic has shown a great deal of resilience and countries that have experienced a decline in infections have also encountered surges in infections, which has made them revisit the lockdown measures.

"We must try to avoid that scenario in Africa. We remain optimistic that the momentum will not be lost and we will ensure that all outstanding work is completed," he said.

The President made the call on Thursday during the second mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) set to come into effect next year, President Ramaphosa called on countries to ensure that all outstanding issues are addressed, paving the way for its implementation.

"With the finish line now in sight, we must make this final push and ensure all outstanding issues on Phases 1 and 2 are finalized in order for us to start trading by 1 January 2021," said the President.

Division of Labour

The meeting welcomed the progress made in the development of the detailed proposal on the Division of Labour by the AU Commission; the AU Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development; AfCFTA Secretariat; the African Peer Review Mechanism; the RECs; RMs and the Member States in the areas of trade, political affairs, and peace and security.

"We look forward to the finalization of the remaining areas concerning the Division of Labour for consideration at the latest by the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in February 2022," said President Ramaphosa.

This, he said, will give the relevant stakeholders enough time to consult and to come back with a comprehensive document, which has the buy-in of everyone. In this context, the AU would have fulfilled the aspirations set out in the institutional reform process.

The meeting also considered and noted the report of the Ghanaian President and the Champion of the AU Financial Institution, Nana Akufo Addo.

The establishment of the AU Financial Institution is set to go a long way in fulfilling the objectives of the Abuja Treaty and further deepen the continental economic integration project.

"It is imperative that we strengthen the RECs as building blocks for Africa's continental integration. Intensified coordination and harmonization will bring us closer to the realization of the African Economic Community, in line with the principles of the Abuja Treaty," said President Ramaphosa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami can use tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of speech: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said Republic TVs editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami can use the tagline NATION WANTS TO KNOW as part of his speech or presentation. The high court noted in its order that Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, which has filed ...

Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday. The 61-year-old former India...

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years; economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed: Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020