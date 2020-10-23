Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: 4,897 expats registered with NORKA for setting up new ventures

As many as 4,897 expatriates, who have returned to Kerala from the State from abroad, have registered with the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme, which helps these emigrants to start their own businesses in the last six months, according to a bulletin by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) Kerala.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:24 IST
Kerala: 4,897 expats registered with NORKA for setting up new ventures
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 4,897 expatriates, who have returned to Kerala from the State from abroad, have registered with the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme, which helps these emigrants to start their own businesses in the last six months, according to a bulletin by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) Kerala. "Over the past six months, 4,897 expats have registered with the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme, which helps these emigrants to start their own businesses. The number of registrations is much higher than the 1,043 registrations last year. In the years before, this was less than 1,000," read the bulletin.

K Varadarajan, Resident Vice Chairman of NORKA said that at present, loans up to Rs 30 lakhs are available under the NDPREM scheme which will be increased to Rs 50 lakhs. "The NORKA subsidy will also be increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. This will enable more Pravasies to start better ventures. An amount of Rs 18 crores was sanctioned in the budget for the project but now, it has been decided to increase this to Rs 40 crores," according to the bulletin.

"18 financial institutions in Kerala are cooperating with the scheme. NORKA has signed an agreement with Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) to provide loans of up to Rs 50 lakhs to expatriates for starting ventures. This year, NORKA aims to help 5,000 expatriates start their own businesses," it said. The IPRD said that steps are also being taken to provide employment to the Pravasi migrants, who have come back after losing their jobs, through the Dream Kerala project.

"So far 3,000 job seekers have registered for the scheme while 70 employers have also registered. NORKA will complete the process by November 15. In addition, NORKA has started discussions with the Civil Supplies Corporation to enable expatriates to set up supermarkets," it said. NORKA will provide assistance of up to Rs 3 lakhs to expatriate societies for setting up enterprises which will employ at least five persons.

"This year 60 societies will be given assistance. It has been decided to start Pravasi Apex Societies in all the panchayats on the condition that a society should start a venture that would employ at least 10 people. As per an agreement with Meat Products of India, arrangements will be made for pravasies to open 5,000 outlets in Kerala. The loan mela will resume soon after the Covid period," read the bulletin. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Parliament building to have separate office for each MP equipped with latest digital interfaces: Lok Sabha Secretariat.

New Parliament building to have separate office for each MP equipped with latest digital interfaces Lok Sabha Secretariat....

New Parliament building to be completed by October 2022; Construction to begin in December 2020: Lok Sabha Secretariat.

New Parliament building to be completed by October 2022 Construction to begin in December 2020 Lok Sabha Secretariat....

Delhi CM lays foundation for new block at LNJP Hospital, hails corona warriors

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday laid the foundation stone for construction of a towering state-of-the-art 1,500-bed block at LNJP Hospital that will make it one of the largest facilities in the country. The Delhi government-r...

Iran blacklists U.S. ambassador in Iraq, reciprocating U.S. move

Iran on Friday blacklisted the U.S. ambassador in Iraq and two other diplomats following a similar move by the United States against Irans envoy to Baghdad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020