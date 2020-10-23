IMD predicts heavy rainfall in isolated places of Andhra's Rayalaseema
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places of Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:29 IST
"Thunderstorm along with lightning and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Ananthapur, Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema," said IMD in a prediction valid till 8.30 am on October 24
In another prediction valid till 8.30 am on October 25, IMD predicted thunderstorm along with lightning to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema. (ANI)
