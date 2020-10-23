IMD predicts heavy rainfall in isolated places of Andhra's Rayalaseema

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places of Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm along with lightning and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Ananthapur, Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema," said IMD in a prediction valid till 8.30 am on October 24

In another prediction valid till 8.30 am on October 25, IMD predicted thunderstorm along with lightning to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema. (ANI)