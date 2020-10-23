Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants interim protection to 3 accused of assaulting Youtuber over derogatory remarks

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest till October 30 to dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two others for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber named Vijay P Nair over the latter's "derogatory" remarks against women.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:48 IST
HC grants interim protection to 3 accused of assaulting Youtuber over derogatory remarks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest till October 30 to dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two others for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber named Vijay P Nair over the latter's "derogatory" remarks against women. A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon, while hearing the anticipatory bail applications of the accused, observed that it is not proper to take the law into your hands even if the other person has said the nastiest of things.

"If you are bold enough to go and beat up a man, why are you afraid of facing the consequences? Why are you shy about appearing before the police or going to jail? Probably they did not have faith in the police and decided to do it themselves. That also needs to be taken into consideration," the bench observed. "Custodial interrogation may not be necessary. Nothing is to be recovered from the accused. And there is doubt about the application of Section 452 (of the Indian Penal Code). But vigilantism cannot be encouraged," it added.

Section 452 of the IPC pertains to house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint. Earlier, a district court in Thiruvananthapuram had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bhagyalakshmi and two others in a case of assaulting the YouTuber.

The incident pertains to one Vijay P Nair, who shared abusive remarks about women on his YouTube Channel. A group of women including Bhagyalakshmi allegedly beat him up and threw black ink at him. Police registered cases against both parties acting on separate complaints. Vijay was arrested by police and the women are yet to be arrested though a case was registered against them by the police. In a separate complaint, the police are also conducting a probing against Sreelakshmi Arakkal, who allegedly shared and promoted vulgar contents through her YouTube videos.

The video of the women assaulting the blogger has been shared widely on social media after the women in the group shared the incident live on Facebook. The women have been booked for manhandling and robbery which can lead to imprisonment of up to five years. The women had allegedly also forcibly taken his laptop after assaulting him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Sudan agree on steps toward normalization of ties, announcement expected Friday-U.S. source

An agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of diplomatic ties is expected to be announced later on Friday, a senior U.S. official said. President Donald Trumps decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the U.S...

Govt notifies amendment to motor vehicle rules for ownership details in registration documents

The government on Friday said it has notified amendments to the motor vehicle rules for clearly incorporating ownership details in registration documents, a move that will help physically challenged persons. The step was taken after it was ...

FACTBOX-What does Libya's ceasefire deal contain?

Libyas warring sides signed an agreement for a permanent ceasefire on Friday in Geneva, representing a step forward in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict though there is scepticism the truce will last. This is what they agreedWHO HA...

Maha notifications on non-COVID care pvt hosp rates quashed

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government does not have powers to frame any law or issue any notification regulating the rates chargeable by private hospitals and nursing homes to non-COVID patients. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020