Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU lawmakers vote for 'veggie burgers', take hard line on dairy labels

Restaurants and shops in the European Union should be allowed to label products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausages", the European Parliament said on Friday, while calling for tighter curbs on labelling of plant-based dairy substitutes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:03 IST
EU lawmakers vote for 'veggie burgers', take hard line on dairy labels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Restaurants and shops in the European Union should be allowed to label products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausages", the European Parliament said on Friday, while calling for tighter curbs on labelling of plant-based dairy substitutes. EU lawmakers voted to reject proposals, backed by farmers, to ban plant-based products from using terms such as steak, sausage or burger.

"I'm going to celebrate with a vegan burger," Swedish EU lawmaker Jytte Guteland said after the result was announced. Farmers had argued that using words like burger or sausage for non-meat products could mislead consumers. European farmers association Copa Cogeca said allowing such terms would open a "Pandora's box" of confusing wording.

But medical groups, environmentalists and companies that make vegetarian products have said that banning these terms would discourage consumers from shifting to more plant-based diets, undermining the EU's environmental and health goals. A majority of EU lawmakers also voted on Friday for stricter rules on labelling of dairy substitutes, backing a ban on terms such as "milk-like" or "cheese-style" for plant-based products that contain no dairy ingredients.

The European Court of Justice already banned terms like "soy milk" and "vegan cheese" three years ago, ruling that words such as milk, butter, cheese and yoghurt cannot be used for non-dairy products. The labelling rules are part of a bigger EU farming policy package for 2021-2027, and are not final. Parliament must strike a compromise with EU member states on the final policy.

Elena Walden, policy manager at the non-profit Good Food Institute Europe, called on EU countries to "clear up this mess and reject confusing and unnecessary restrictions on plant-based dairy products." Lawmakers approved their position on the farming policy package on Friday despite calls from Green lawmakers and campaigners, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, to reject the proposal. They say it does not do enough to curb the sector's emissions or protect nature from the effects of intensive factory farming.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunfire and barricades in Guinea as president heads for third term

Gunfire rang out across Guineas capital Conakry on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning re-election in a poll that the opposition says was unconstitutional.Conde, 82, won around ...

Bolsonaro rolls out Saab fighter jet, says it gives Brazil air superiority

The Brazilian Air Force on Friday unveiled the first of 36 Gripen fighter jets bought from Swedens Saab AB in a 4 billion deal that includes the assembly of planes in Brazil. Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro sprayed champagne on the nose of...

NCB coordinating with MEA to bring Indian couple sentenced to 10 yrs on drug charges in Qatar

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to bring back an Indian couple sentenced to ten years imprisonment in Qatar on drug charges. The development comes as the NCB investigation revealed ...

Explosive device kills two gold miners in Niger, sources say

Two employees at an industrial gold mine in western Niger were killed on Friday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, three security sources said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion. It took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020