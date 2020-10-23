Heroin worth Rs 4.7 lakh seized by Assam Rifles in Mizoram, 1 held
One person was arrested and about 119 grams of heroin worth Rs 4.7 lakh was seized by the Assam Rifles troops in Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday.ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:22 IST
One person was arrested and about 119 grams of heroin worth Rs 4.7 lakh was seized by the Assam Rifles troops in Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday.
According to the Assam Rifles, the drug peddler apprehended was handed over to the Police.
"AssamRifles troops in Mizoram apprehended a drug peddler from general area Zokhawthar in Champhai district on 22 Oct recovering 119 gms of Heroin (worth approx Rs 4.7 Lakhs). Apprehended and recovered contraband handed over to the Police," they tweeted. (ANI)
