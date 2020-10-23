Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG reviews facilities for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:52 IST
J-K LG reviews facilities for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine pilgrims
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He reviewed facilities for pilgrims and took stock of the ongoing development works. An official release said that Sinha, who is chairman of the shrine board, directed the CEO to complete all ongoing infrastructure development projects within envisaged timelines to further improve facilities due to requirements of pilgrimage.

"The LG was briefed by the CEO Shrine Board about the status of ongoing works, besides the arrangements being put in place to augment the facilities for the pilgrims. These include decoration of the Bhawan, power supply and sanitation," the release said. It added that a Shat Chandi Maha Yagya has also been organised at the Holy Shrine during the Navratras for peace, prosperity, and health of humanity, which will conclude with "purnaahuti" on Mahanavami. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...

BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for 'seditious' remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday demanded the arrest of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her seditious remarks wherein she said she would only hold the national tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile state is restored. The BJP said no powe...

Reopening of schools: Rajasthan govt to decide on Saturday, say sources

The Rajasthan government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools in the state on Saturday, official sources said. The standard operating procedure SOP for the reopening of schools has been prepared and was discussed by CM Ashok ...

Arrest warrant against Pak cleric for solemnising minor Christian girl's marriage

A Pakistani court has issued bailable arrest warrant against a cleric who allegedly solemnised the marriage of a minor Christian girl with a Muslim boy after she was abducted and converted to Islam. Although cases of forcible conversion of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020