Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 to November 14, it said.

As part of the campaign, milk and milk products, oil, flour, dry fruits, etc. will be checked by a core group comprising officials from home, food and civil supply, animal husbandry and health departments, the release said. The core group will coordinate with district level committees for the execution of the campaign, it said.

Anyone providing vital information regarding large scale food adulteration will be given an amount of Rs 51,000 as a reward by the concerned district collector. The identity of the informant will not be revealed, it said..