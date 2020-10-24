Goa CM extends Dussehra greetings to people of the state

Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Dussehra is a pious and principled path exemplified by the life and deeds of Lord Rama. It also honours Goddess Durga's battle against Mahishasura, fighting the evil forces. Let us keep our spirits high, by taking the right precautions in the fight against COVID-19, as is being done all this while."

"Let us resolve to celebrate the power of light over darkness, binding all communities in the true sense of brotherhood and motivating us to make renewed efforts for unity and progress of the State" he added. (ANI)