Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM extends Dussehra greetings to people of the state

Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:03 IST
Goa CM extends Dussehra greetings to people of the state
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Dussehra is a pious and principled path exemplified by the life and deeds of Lord Rama. It also honours Goddess Durga's battle against Mahishasura, fighting the evil forces. Let us keep our spirits high, by taking the right precautions in the fight against COVID-19, as is being done all this while."

"Let us resolve to celebrate the power of light over darkness, binding all communities in the true sense of brotherhood and motivating us to make renewed efforts for unity and progress of the State" he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...

Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...

Bengaluru rains: K'taka CM announces compensation of Rs 25,000 for affected families

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by flooding caused due to torrential rains in several parts of the city. The Chief Minister also assured a permanent soluti...

IL&FS misses debt resolution target by Rs 7,300 cr in Sep qtr

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group, which had earlier estimated to address debt of around Rs 8,800 crore in the second quarter of FY21, on Saturday said it has been able to address debt of just around Rs 1,4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020