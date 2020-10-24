Left Menu
Onion prices go up as crops damaged by rainfall, consumers worried

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:08 IST
Onion prices have surged in Nashik, Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Onion prices have increased in Nashik as supply has been hit after rainfall damaged crops in several parts of the country. The price of onions and other vegetables has increased because the supply chain from the farms was severely affected due to rains. Many customers are buying a smaller quantity of onions than earlier.

"The rising prices of onions are a major cause of worry during the pandemic as so many of us have suffered from job losses and health issues. It is hard to afford onions," a customer told ANI. "Supply from farms has been affected due to heavy rainfall which has resulted in an increase in onion prices. It is affecting the trader as well as consumer," an onion trader told ANI.

Meanwhile, the farmers have justified the price surge stating that they suffered heavy losses due to wastage of their crop. "Our onion, soybean and corn were wasted due to rainfall. The farmers have paid the price of their labour. The price hike of onions was due to climatic conditions and events of the past months," a farmer said.

"I would like to advise consumers to look into the farmer's everyday problems. Service class citizens get a fixed salary irrespective of their monthly performance while the farmers depend on variable factors like weather, transport, soil to grow their crop. Our crops were damaged due to rain and the price surge is valid," another farmer told ANI. (ANI)

