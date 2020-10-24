Left Menu
Development News Edition

AQI in Delhi expected to see slight improvement on Sunday from 'very poor' to 'poor'

The national capital is likely to see slight improvement in its Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday as the air quality is expected to shift from the "very poor" to "poor" category, Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, Head of Environment Monitoring and Research Center (EMRC) said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 23:48 IST
AQI in Delhi expected to see slight improvement on Sunday from 'very poor' to 'poor'
Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, Head of the Environment Monitoring and Research Center in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The national capital is likely to see slight improvement in its Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday as the air quality is expected to shift from the "very poor" to "poor" category, Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, Head of Environment Monitoring and Research Center (EMRC) said on Saturday. However, no significant improvement is expected in the next one to two week and the AQI is likely to fluctuate between "poor" and "very poor" categories.

"Tomorrow, Delhi's AQI will go from very poor to poor category. There is a possibility of improvement in coming two to three days but it will shift between the two categories for the next couple of weeks because of calm winds," Soni said. "Since we do not see much wind and rain in the winter months, the air becomes stagnant and pollution is likely to increase. We can expect improvement if there is a western disturbance. If not, the AQI will fluctuate between the two categories," he added.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Saturday deteriorated to the severe category in some parts of the city, Delhi Pollution Control Committee data (DPCC) said. The AQI in Alipur was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...

Rajnath reviews LAC situation in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

India always tried to maintain good relations with its neighbours, but situations arose from time to time when its armed forces had to make supreme sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, Defence Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020