Farmers won't face any problem in selling crops, claims Dushyant Chautala
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday claimed farmers will not face any problem while selling their crop in the state He said crops will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) in any case, according to a government statement. The deputy chief minister also visited several grain markets of Jind to take stock of the procurement process.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:15 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday claimed farmers will not face any problem while selling their crop in the state
He said crops will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) in any case, according to a government statement. The deputy chief minister also visited several grain markets of Jind to take stock of the procurement process. Interacting with farmers in Jind, Alewa and Uchana, he said weather has been favourable this year, resulting in a good harvest. He said 38 lakh metric tonne of paddy has reached mandis so far, of which 31 lakh MT has been procured. Not only this, but a number of Rs 2,050 crore has also been paid into accounts of farmers, he said. On the issue of central farm laws, he said the three agricultural legislation brought by the Centre recently are "farmer-friendly"
With the enactment of these laws, farmers will have the freedom to sell their crop anywhere, he said, adding that crops like mustard, pulses, maize, millet and cotton will be procured at fixed prices. He said under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, only four crops were included in the first phase but now the scope of this scheme has been increased to include 11 horticultural crops, including tomato and ginger.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Dushyant Chautala
- Bharpai Yojana
- Jind
ALSO READ
Haryana man fakes death to get insurance money, arrested later
1,158 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 1,41,090; death toll 1,572
Hooda lashes out at Haryana govt over lack of arrangements in mandis
Young trader found dead at shop in Haryana; suicide suspected
Haryana's Independent MLA booked in cheating case, legislator hits back at govt