Sameet Thakkar held for making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra CM, other ministers

Sameet Thakkar has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur Dinesh Chaudhary tweeted: "Sameet Thakkar is arrested by Nagpur Police. #ReleaseSameetThakkar."

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Thakkar had made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut.

Thakkar had approached the Bombay High Court to avoid arrest and demanded the cancellation of the FIR registered against him. During the hearing on October 1, a bench of Judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik ordered Thakkar to visit the VP Road police station to record his statement. Following directions by the court, Thakkar reached VP Road police station in Mumbai with two lawyers on October 5 for recording his statement where the cyber cell team of Mumbai Police was also present. However, he escaped from the VP Road police station on the pretext of going using a washroom.

During the hearing in the Bombay High Court on October 9, Thakkar said that he had escaped from the VP Road police station due to the fear of arrest by the cyber cell. The court then again had on October 16 asked Thakkar to visit the VP Road police station to record his statement, but he did not appear in the police station.

Meanwhile, complainant and lawyer Dharmendra Mishra said that on October 23, the petition was heard in the Bombay High Court on the cancellation of Thakkar's FIR. The next hearing on his petition is scheduled for November 3. (ANI)