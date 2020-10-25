Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sameet Thakkar held for making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra CM, other ministers

Sameet Thakkar has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 02:41 IST
Sameet Thakkar held for making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra CM, other ministers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sameet Thakkar has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur Dinesh Chaudhary tweeted: "Sameet Thakkar is arrested by Nagpur Police. #ReleaseSameetThakkar."

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Thakkar had made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut.

Thakkar had approached the Bombay High Court to avoid arrest and demanded the cancellation of the FIR registered against him. During the hearing on October 1, a bench of Judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik ordered Thakkar to visit the VP Road police station to record his statement. Following directions by the court, Thakkar reached VP Road police station in Mumbai with two lawyers on October 5 for recording his statement where the cyber cell team of Mumbai Police was also present. However, he escaped from the VP Road police station on the pretext of going using a washroom.

During the hearing in the Bombay High Court on October 9, Thakkar said that he had escaped from the VP Road police station due to the fear of arrest by the cyber cell. The court then again had on October 16 asked Thakkar to visit the VP Road police station to record his statement, but he did not appear in the police station.

Meanwhile, complainant and lawyer Dharmendra Mishra said that on October 23, the petition was heard in the Bombay High Court on the cancellation of Thakkar's FIR. The next hearing on his petition is scheduled for November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. Trump addressed a...

Nigerian police mobilize to quell worst unrest in two decades

Nigerias police chief ordered the immediate mobilisation of all force resources on Saturday to try to control the worst street violence in two decades stemming from protests against police brutality. The unrest, unprecedented since the 1999...

Sameet Thakkar held for making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra CM, other ministers

Sameet Thakkar has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradeshs...

Motor racing-Petrov replaced as Portuguese GP steward after bereavement

Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement, Formula Ones governing body said on Saturday.The RIA Novosti agency reported earlier that Petrovs father Alexander had been shot dead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020