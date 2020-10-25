Left Menu
COVID-19: Potters in Delhi's Hauz Rani struggle to sell earthen lamps, other items ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, potters in Hauz Rani have suffered financial losses as their businesses have been affected due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 06:03 IST
Delhi's Hauz Rani market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, are adversely affected due to coronavirus lockdown this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They have complained of minimal sale, business loss and meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The potters in Hauz Rani are preparing earthen lamps (diyas) for Diwali but with a little hope of sale amid the pandemic.

Babita, who comes from a potters family said customers are not willing to buy earthen lamps and other items at the prices we want to sell. "Procurement of raw materials has also become expensive. Our business is severely impacted," she said.

"We have procured these items from Kolkata and they are yet to be paid for these things. All these items cost around Rs 2.5 lakh and we have to pay this amount to the supplier after two days of Diwali. As we are unable to sell these handmade items how will we make the payments," she added. Meanwhile, Sonu, another potter, said the footfall of the customers in market is very low.

"There is a huge difference between last year's and this year's Diwali. The market is very down less customers are visiting the shop. Earlier the customers used to come to buy stuff till midnight but now after 8 pm, the market starts getting deserted," Sonu told ANI. Diwali will be celebrated across India on November 14. (ANI)

