Indian defence forces, govt, people responded sharply to China's efforts to invade our territories: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China's boisterous efforts to invade the country's territories.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:35 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the event in Nagpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China's boisterous efforts to invade the country's territories. "The role of China in the context of COVID-19 pandemic can be said to be doubtful, but it was clear to the whole world, the manner in which China attempted to encroach on India's borders, because of its economic strategic force. Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China's boisterous efforts to invade our territories," Bhagwat said in his address at the annual Dussehra function at Maharshi Vyas auditorium, RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

"The message sent by our leaders with a sense of self-respect and the indomitable ethical-patience of our citizens must compel China to reform its attitude but if push comes to shove we will not fall short of alertness, firmness and readiness," he added. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May this year starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast. India has deployed close to 60,000 soldiers to counter the Chinese Army which first moved troops to transgress into Indian areas in Pangong Lake and other adjoining locations.

Bhagwat asserted that securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise the expansionist aspirations of China and "our present policies seem to be charting those very horizons" "Rising above China economically and strategically. We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now," he said.

"Until recently the philosophy of integrating the world on the basis of the market forces dominated but with the latest turn of events, the idea of safeguarding life and exercising international cooperation has started to take shape in the global mind. We should speed up our pace in making our relations more friendly with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, our neighbours, who are also our friends and countries of similar nature to a large extent," he added. RSS marks Vijay Dashmi as one of its biggest events when the RSS chief addresses the RSS workers on a number of issues concerning politics, society, national security and family values. (ANI)

