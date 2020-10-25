Defence Minister inaugurates BRO constructed Alternate Alignment Gangtok-Nathula Road

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated 'Alternate Alignment Gangtok - Nathula Road' constructed by the Army's Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Sikkim, via video conferencing from the Headquarters of 33 Corps in Sukna, Darjeeling. "Today I am happy to dedicate the partial alternate route of National Highway-310 to the people of Sikkim. NH-310 connecting Gangtok to 'Nathu La' is the lifeline of the people bordering eastern Sikkim. By constructing 19.35 km long alternate route of National Highway-310, BRO has fulfilled the aspirations of the Army and residents of East Sikkim," Singh said while addressing the e-inauguration of road constructed by BRO in Sikkim.

"Most of the border roads of Sikkim are being upgraded by BRO to double lane. Out of this, 65 km of road construction work is in progress in East Sikkim, and 55 km of road construction is under the action plan. The construction of 225 km double lane road to 'Mangan-Chugthang-Eumsemdong' and 'Chuganthang-Lachen-Jima-Muguthang-Nakula' is planned under the Bharatmala project in North Sikkim. These works are planned in 9 packages with an estimated cost of Rs 5,710 crores," he added. Defence Minister also appreciated the contribution of the Sikkim Government.

"The contribution of the Chief Minister of the state, his cabinet and officers is commendable. BRO got special support from you in the early land acquisition for road construction, clearance from the forest department," he said. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister also performed 'Shastra Puja' at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was also present at the occasion.

Singh also greeted the soldiers on the occasion of Dussehra. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim. (ANI)