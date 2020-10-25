TSRTC starts 3,000 special buses for intra-state travel in Telangana for Dussehra

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started 3,000 special buses to enable people to reach their home towns during Dussehra. People expressed happiness at the TSRTC initiative. The TSRTC management has taken precautions and implemented the Covid-19 guidelines.

"Due to this pandemic situation, most of us have been away from our homes in the festive season of Navratri, but TSRTC has provided us over 3,000 special buses to reach different parts of the state. Bus service is more convenient than railways. It helps people get back to their families during this festival season," Pawan, a passenger, told ANI. "All precautionary measures are being followed by TSRTC for safe travel. Even the public is following all the COVID-19 precautionary steps like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing," Pawan added.

Sai, another passenger, told ANI, "It's good to see that the public transportation authorities have come forward to help the general public to go back to their families this Dussehra. The TSRTC management and the public are following all safety measures." Vinod, another passenger, said, "We had not expected to see our family this Dussehra because of the pandemic but TSRTC has been pivotal in providing us transport facilities just in time for us to go back to our native places." (ANI)