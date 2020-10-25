Left Menu
Maha's Rs 10k cr package for farmers not enough: Pankaja Munde

The Rs 10,000 crore package for rain-affected farmers announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was not enough to provide relief to all, BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde said on Sunday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Pankajamunde)

The Rs 10,000 crore package for rain-affected farmers announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was not enough to provide relief to all, BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde said on Sunday. Addressing an online Dussehra rally from Bhagwan Bhaktigad in Sawargaon in Beed's Patoda area, 125 kilometres from here, Munde said crops like cotton, soybean and rice had been completely damaged in the rains and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must come up with a bigger package to tide over the losses.

Bhagwan Bhaktigad is associated with spiritual leader Bhagwan Baba. Speaking on the deadlock between workers and sugar factories amid the cane crushing season, Munde said NCP chief Sharad Pawar must find a way out.

She said she planned to tour the country to take stock of issues facing sugarcane labourers. She also expressed hope she would some day address a Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, a sprawling ground best known for cricket and the fiery rallies of Shiv Sena patriarch late Bal Thackeray since the 1960s.

