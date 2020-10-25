Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt to bring bill against Centre's farm laws on Oct 31: Cong leader

The Rajasthan government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws in the state assembly on October 31, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:04 IST
Rajasthan govt to bring bill against Centre's farm laws on Oct 31: Cong leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws in the state assembly on October 31, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday. After Punjab, the Rajasthan government will pass a bill to negate "anti-farmer provisions" in the Centre's three agricultural bills on October 31, Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted on Sunday.

"INC is committed to protect our farmers and their rights. Congratulations to Ashok Gehlot-led Govt," Venugopal tweeted. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab. The Punjab assembly recently unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws. The state assembly, which was adjourned on August 24, will resume its business on October 31, according to a notification issued by the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat on Saturday. Meanwhile, the BJP said farmers are bearing losses as the Congress government in the state is not implementing the laws enacted by the Centre. State BJP chief spokesman Ramlal Sharma said his party will oppose the government in the assembly. He claimed that the government has said that it will bring a bill providing three-year jail for traders if they purchase crops below the minimum support price (MSP). The entire country knows that only 8-10 per cent purchase is done above the MSP and the rest farmers sell in the open market, he said, adding that if the government introduces such a provision then traders will not come to the state to buy farmers' produce. "If the government wants to take a decision for the benefit of farmers, then it should mention in the bill that it will bear difference value if farmers' produce is purchased below the MSP by any trader," Sharma said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...

Nitish's govt lacked stability, even after majority he brought BJP to power through crooked means: Tejashwi

There was no stability in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar in the past four years, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday adding that he would provide it along with permanent jobs to the youth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020