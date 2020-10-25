Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors in Delhi burn 'Vetan chor' Ravan effigy over non payment of salaries

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday burnt a Ravan effigy, as a symbolic protest in continuation of their indefinite hunger strike over non-payment of salaries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:25 IST
Doctors in Delhi burn 'Vetan chor' Ravan effigy over non payment of salaries
A visual from the protest of the doctors in Delhi on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday burnt a Ravan effigy, as a symbolic protest in continuation of their indefinite hunger strike over non-payment of salaries. "We resident doctors of Hindu Rao hospital have been protesting for the past 21 days. We conducted a symbolic protest today by burning the effigy of 'vetan chor Ravan' to so that the government takes notice," a doctor told ANI.

"It is the third day of the hunger strike by the resident doctors. Today is Dussehra and we should be with our families but we are sitting on protest," he said. The doctors raised slogans of 'give us our salaries' and 'no pay no work'.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting for the past few weeks against the non-payment of salaries. On October 13, the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated Covid-19 hospital.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Covid-19 patients at the MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital will be shifted to the Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of the hospital have given a notice for a strike. (ANI)

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon wins interim relief; Future-Reliance deal put on hold

Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold. Amazon, which...

Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation edges closer after Sunday vote

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. The Senate voted 51-48, larg...

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election. The vote was 51-48. Barretts co...

Putin rejects Donald Trump's criticism of Biden family business

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Bidens past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of Donald Trumps attack lines in the U.S. presidential election. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020